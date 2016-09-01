Jimmy Graham practicing 'full go,' per Pete Carroll

Seattle's offense is becoming more intimidating by the day.
The latest cause for joy comes via tight end Jimmy Graham, who, according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, is practicing at full speed.
"Jimmy has been practicing full-go, and we're thrilled about it," Carroll said, via the team's official site. "He is too, he has had a lot of fun being back out with the fellas and all. He had a full week of practice, he'll have another full week of practice, and we'll just keep taking it day-to-day."
Graham suffered a torn patellar tendon in November, which makes Carroll's optimism and Graham's progress all the more incredible. The team is not ready to commit to the season-opener and could be wise to give Graham a couple of more weeks to get completely comfortable. Seattle has the depth on hand to play the long game and should be considering the matchup nightmare this offense will be if they can have the three-time Pro Bowler for a majority of the season.
Graham's insertion into the lineup last year felt rushed, much like it did when Seattle acquired Percy Harvin from the Vikings. Still, Graham caught 48 catches for 605 yards (more than 12 yards per catch) when he was healthy and surrounded by home-run hitters. If he caught half that number and still drew defenders away from Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and Jermaine Kearse, he's worth his weight in gold for quarterback Russell Wilson.