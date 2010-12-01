Jimmy Graham - Bears - 2020 Man of the year nominee

Demonstrates Dedication and Commitment to Community Efforts this Year

Jimmy has participated in weekly Zoom calls with veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project to thank them for their service and to lift their spirits during the pandemic. Since joining the Chicago Bears, he also made a substantial six-figure donation to Ignite, a Chicago based charity who stand with youth who are experiencing homelessness. Ignite offers a comprehensive continuum of services to young people between the ages of 14 to 26 who are unstably housed or experiencing homelessness. Beyond meeting youth's immediate needs, their services provide youth with all the tools and support they need to succeed. Jimmy's work with the organization ensures their doors stay open to meet the teens' needs during the pandemic. Jimmy also partnered with an apparel company to facilitate the donation of 1,000 masks to youth served by Ignite.

Through his own foundation, The Jimmy Graham Foundation, Jimmy provides flight experiences to veterans and youth across the country. His foundation revolves around giving back to those who have served in the military. Nearly every week in the off-season, Jimmy takes up veterans in his two recent US Army aircraft restorations; a 1957 deHavilland Beaver and 1967 UH1 Iroquois "Huey" helicopter. The Huey served as a part of the 170th Assault Helicopter Company. These aircrafts fought in the Vietnam War and they are the cornerstone of his giving back to our country. This past July, Jimmy reconnected Vietnam Veteran Crew Chief Steve Crawford with a flight in the Huey that shared the skies during his time with the 170th Assault Helicopter Company.

Jimmy helped kick-off Salute to Service week for the Bears by reading the bios of several fallen soldiers and virtually surprising their families through the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), an organization that honors and remembers fallen soldiers and their families. In recognition of his overall commitment to the military, Jimmy is the Chicago Bears nominee for the 2020 NFL Salute to Serve award.