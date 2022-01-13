Jimmy Garoppolo admits uncertain future on his mind ahead of 49ers' playoff game vs. Cowboys

The moment the San Francisco 49ers traded a haul of draft picks to move up and select a quarterback, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ knew his long-term future was in doubt.

However, the veteran signal-caller has clung to the starting role when healthy, keeping rookie Trey Lance as a spot starter and backup. But the truth is Lance will be the future. Soon.

Jimmy G helped San Francisco into the postseason, which means any week could be his final game in a Niners jersey. The QB admitted this week his uncertain future has been on his mind all season.

"It's always in the back of your mind," Garoppolo said Wednesday, via the Associated Press. "It has been in mine really this whole season. I knew what type of season it was, knew everything that was going on behind the scenes and whatnot. So it was a little different. But, at the same time, you've got to toe that line because you don't want to get too emotional in those moments. You've just got to go play football when it comes down to it, but, the human side definitely comes into play."

Garoppolo has been through the rollercoaster this season. At times, he's confident zipping passes over the middle that pick up big YAC. At others, he makes an awful decision and throws into quadruple coverage for an interception.

On balance, Jimmy G has been good enough to get the Niners to the postseason. He was one of three QBs to average more than eight pass yards per attempt (﻿Joe Burrow﻿ (8.9), Garoppolo (8.6), ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ (8.1)). The key has been turnovers. In nine wins, Garoppolo has just four giveaways. In the losses, he has 11.

Garoppolo is playing through a chipped bone in his right thumb, but coach Kyle Shanahan has stuck by the QB, believing he gives the 49ers the best chance to win.

Before the offseason hits and a decision is made on his future, Jimmy G hopes for another deep postseason run with the Niners, starting with Sunday afternoon's bout with the rival Dallas Cowboys.