Jimmy Garoppolo suffers season-ending torn ACL

Published: Sep 24, 2018 at 08:14 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

San Francisco's darkest fears have become reality: Jimmy Garoppolo's season is over.

A Monday morning MRI confirmed the 49ers starting quarterback suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday's 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per the team. Coach Kyle Shanahan said doctors believe the injury is limited to the ACL and that Garoppolo will under undergo surgery in roughly one to two weeks when the swelling subsides.

"There's not a doubt in my mind that he'll come back next year and be the same guy," Shanahan said.

Garoppolo's setback all but sinks an offense that came into the season with high hopes to compete in a frenzied NFC. San Francisco now advances into the guts of its schedule with second-year passer C.J. Beathard operating as the starter.

The team is planning to work out free-agent quarterbacks Tom Savage, T.J. Yates and Kellen Clemens on Tuesday. Shanahan said the team is promoting quarterback Nick Mullens from the practice squad.

Garoppolo suffered the knee injury in the final quarter against Kansas City after scrambling down the sideline in hopes of gathering extra yardage. The 26-year-old signal-caller saw his left knee buckle before taking a heavy hit from Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson.

Garoppolo was carted off to the locker room -- San Francisco's season along with it, barring an upstart performance from Beathard under center.

The Niners (1-2) have endured their share of setbacks, losing running back Jerick McKinnon to a torn ACL and veteran cornerback Richard Sherman on Sunday for at least a few weeks with a calf injury.

Shanahan looms as one of the game's more gifted play-callers, but his offense was stuck in neutral last season before trading a second-round pick to the Patriots for Jimmy G.

Garoppolo hit the scene as a magic man and looked the part again this season. The timing of the injury should ensure his readiness for next year's opener, but those days are far off. Hazy and unknowing.

The present, right now, is a rugged place for Niners fans and this banged-up roster.

