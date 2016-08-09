Jimmy Garoppolo's four-game stint: My advice for Patriots QB

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has made it very clear that Brady will get the start when he returns in Week 5 -- no matter how well Garoppolo plays in those first four games. Meanwhile, in 2001, Bledsoe was the organization's all-time passing yards leader, had led the team to Super Bowl XXXI and had just signed a 10-year, $103 million contract in the preceding offseason. I'd be lying if I said that we, as a locker room, thought Tom was going to outright win the starting job, keeping Drew on the bench when he was cleared to play in Week 11. In Tom's first several games, he didn't light up the stat sheet, but we gradually saw him take the next step in his confidence, play and in the level of focus in his approach to work. As someone in that locker room, I didn't expect Tom to instantly become the man -- like Drew was at the time -- but to at least be consistent and not a significant drop-off. And Tom was a reliable quarterback because of his dedicated approach.