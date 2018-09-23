Jimmy Garoppolo injury robs 49ers of leader, perhaps season

That was the magic of Garoppolo. He inspired this team from the moment he became its leader and provided the confidence that comes with knowing the most critical position on a football team is stabilized. Even a slow start to this year -- Garoppolo had completed 55.9 percent of his passes in his first two games with three touchdowns and three interceptions -- didn't kill the notion that he was destined to be something special. Those struggles were merely the typical growing pains that every young signal-caller endures in this league.