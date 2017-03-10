Around the NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo deletes 'peace out' Instagram post

Published: Mar 10, 2017 at 01:33 AM

Despite what his Instagram account might have indicated, Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the New England Patriots.

Early Friday morning a message was posted to Garoppolo's Instagram account indicating his time in New England was over: "So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston."

The post was later deleted.

Although it's common for NFL players to say goodbye to fans on their social media accounts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday on Good Morning Football that the post wasn't a product of Garoppolo being traded.

"Here's what went down: I talked to a Browns source, talked to a Patriots source, talked to someone close to Jimmy Garoppolo; there's nothing," Rapoport said. "There's been no trade talks between the Patriots and the Browns. As far as the people close to Jimmy Garoppolo know, he's not going anywhere. They blamed it on either a hoax or a hack, depending on what your definition of either of those things are. So all of us woke up at 4:30 in the morning just to wake up at 4:30 in the morning."

Don Yee, Garoppolo's agent, later told Rapoport that the quarterback's Instagram account was indeed hacked.

Garoppolo's name has been the center of trade rumors for weeks, most notably with the Cleveland Browns, who Rapoport reported on Thursday were intending "to make a run" atTom Brady's backup in New England. Though Rapoport reported early Friday morning shortly after Garoppolo's post that, "at this point, there have been no trade talks with the Browns."

Rapoport added that the Browns could wait until just before the draft to make a more serious run at Garoppolo.

Garoppolo started three games for the Patriots last season, posting a 113.3 quarterback rating.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 28

Tyrann Mathieu practiced for the second day in a row. While the Chiefs safety remains in the concussion protocol, coach Andy Reid expressed optimism Friday that the Pro Bowler will be cleared against the Bengals. Honey Badger was officially listed as questionable. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Saints GM on life after Sean Payton: 'We don't see it as a wholesale culture change, roster change'

Following Sean Payton stepping down as the Saints coach after 15 seasons, general manager Mickey Loomis is tasked with finding the next great leader in the Bayou. The GM said he's not worried about getting a late start in his coaching search compared to the eight other clubs with openings. 
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down after 2022 NFL Draft

Steelers owner Art Rooney II announced general manager Kevin Colbert will be stepping down, as well. Colbert will remain in his current role through this year's NFL draft, a plan that was first reported by NFL Network.
news

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy's status as Cowboys coach never in question; Dan Quinn gets extension

Mike McCarthy will be back as coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, and according to club owner Jerry Jones, that's been the plan all along. DC Dan Quinn, who withdrew his name from consideration for multiple coaching jobs, has received a multi-year contract extension.
news

49ers OC Mike McDaniel: Trent Williams in motion is like 'a car is driving at you'

What's the scariest play an NFL defensive lineman could conjure? How about a 6-foot-5, 320-pound, nimble-footed All-Pro offensive lineman barreling towards him with a head of steam after going in motion? Just ask the Packers about 49ers OT Trent Williams.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown to MLB's Padres: 'Sometimes I think about playing both sports again'

Titans star wideout A.J. Brown surely knows which sport butters his bread. But the former 19th-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres hinted via social media this week that he still has an itch for baseball.
news

Cooper Kupp vs. Deebo Samuel: Who will power their team to NFC title win?

Sunday's NFC Championship Game features two All-Pro receivers who have been keystones to their teams playing for the right to make the Super Bowl. The Rams' Cooper Kupp and the Niners' Deebo Samuel are unique talents who torture defenses with tackle-breaking power and route-running acumen. So, which one will be better Sunday?
news

Chiefs DT Chris Jones on rematch with Bengals: 'It's going to be a battle'

Sunday's AFC Championship rematch with the Bengals offers a chance for the Chiefs defense to avenge getting lit up by ﻿Joe Burrow﻿, ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ and the rest of the Bengals offense.
news

Aaron Donald: The only thing I'm lacking now is a Super Bowl championship

Aaron Donald has won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, made eight Pro Bowls and seven first-team All-Pros. But the Rams defensive tackle is missing a Super Bowl championship.
news

Ravens hire Mike Macdonald to be new defensive coordinator

Baltimore announced Thursday night the hiring of Mike Macdonald as the team's new defensive coordinator. 
news

Panthers hire Chris Tabor as special teams coordinator

A former Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears special teams coordinator, Chris Tabor is the new Carolina Panthers special teams coordinator, the team announced Thursday night.
news

Raiders put in request to interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for vacant head coaching job

The Las Vegas Raiders have put in a request to interview the Patriots' offensive coordinator for their head-coaching opening, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, with the hope he interviews with the team this weekend. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW