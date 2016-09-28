Jimmy Garoppolo, Brissett throw at Patriots practice

New England's pair of on-the-mend quarterbacks are making progress.
Both Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett were seen by reporters throwing short passes during Wednesday's portion of practice open to the media. The two Patriots signal-callers were also on the field for Tuesday's session.
The duo "worked on pocket mobility and lighter throws" during a pair of positional periods on Wednesday, per Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, who noted that Garoppolo "didn't favor his throwing shoulder at any point during stretching or the throwing drills."
"You know, you always want to be out there," Garoppolo said. "It's part of football, part of being a competitor. You want to be the guy out there and be the one running the show."
Brissett was equally hazy about Sunday's status, saying only: "That's coach (Bill Belichick's) decision. I can't make that decision."
Asked if the thumb is toying with his grip on the football, Brissett responded in appropriately robotic Patriots jargon, saying: "Just something I deal with. Whatever happens just happens and whatever coach wants me to do, I'll do."
Last Thursday, the command from Belichick was GO OUT AND TERMINATE THE TEXANS. No matter who starts Sunday, we'd expect similar orders from the Pats coach against Rex Ryan's up-and-down Bills operation.