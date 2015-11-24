Jimmy Clausen claimed off waivers by Ravens

On the same day the Ravens placed Joe Flacco on season-ending injured reserve, they claimed former Bears quarterback Jimmy Clausen off waivers, according to the team.
Over the last two years in Chicago, Clausen, a former second-round pick out of Notre Dame, started a pair of games. His last performance came amid a 26-0 beatdown brought on by the Seattle Seahawks.
With so many veterans getting second and third chances at quarterback, it will be interesting to watch the Ravens down the stretch. Schaub could easily play himself back into the conversation somewhere, and Clausen could keep himself on the sidelines for a little longer.