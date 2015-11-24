Around the NFL

Jimmy Clausen claimed off waivers by Ravens

Published: Nov 24, 2015 at 08:33 AM

Matt Schaub now has a backup with experience in Baltimore.

On the same day the Ravens placed Joe Flacco on season-ending injured reserve, they claimed former Bears quarterback Jimmy Clausen off waivers, according to the team.

Clausen was waived by the Bears on Monday.

Over the last two years in Chicago, Clausen, a former second-round pick out of Notre Dame, started a pair of games. His last performance came amid a 26-0 beatdown brought on by the Seattle Seahawks.

Clausen rejoins former head coach Marc Trestman, now the Ravens offensive coordinator.

With so many veterans getting second and third chances at quarterback, it will be interesting to watch the Ravens down the stretch. Schaub could easily play himself back into the conversation somewhere, and Clausen could keep himself on the sidelines for a little longer.

