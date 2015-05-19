Around the NFL

Jim Tomsula on Jarryd Hayne: 'He's still playing rugby'

Published: May 19, 2015 at 05:57 AM

Reggie Bush said last month that Jarryd Hayne, the Australian rugby player who signed with the 49ers this offseason, was a virtual lock to make the team.

Bush -- who is close friends with Hayne -- went as far to say that "making the team is actually the least of (Hayne's) worries." We're not sure what that meant, but OK.

Fast forward to last week. Hayne worked out with 49ers running backs in the second phase of the team's offseason program. Once that workout was complete, Hayne jumped in with the rookies and got some more reps.

"Am I thrilled that he's here? Absolutely," 49ers coach Jim Tomsula said, according to The Sacramento Bee. "He's a neat dude. All that stuff's great. He's running around and learning his stuff. He's dedicated and committed. He's a pro. He's been a pro for a long time."

Hayne, 27, took handoffs alongside fourth-round pick Mike Davis under the watch of running backs coach Tom Rathman on Friday. Hayne has also gotten extensive work as a punt returner while Bruce Ellington has been sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Bush is confident and Tomsula is complimentary, but Hayne's true test begins when full-contact practices commence in July.

"When you watch what we're doing here, he's still playing rugby," Tomsula said. "There are no pads here. He's fielding balls and running around in shorts and a T-shirt."

Translation: Hayne supporters shouldn't get too excited just yet.

Hayne's success in the National Rugby League -- he was one of the league's signature stars -- makes him a particularly interesting player to watch this summer. It's not quite Michael Jordan riding the bus with the Birmingham Barons, but Hayne's attempt to cross over is being watched intently in his native Australia.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast ranks every starting quarterback on "The Dalton Scale" and goes over all the latest news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Grand jury declines to indict Texans QB Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct

A Harris County (Texas) grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions.
news

Cowboys release K Greg Zuerlein, waive/injured TE Blake Jarwin

Ahead of the new league year, the Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight end Blake Jarwin in salary cap cost-saving moves.
news

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to four-year, $98.98M extension

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday that DE Maxx Crosby and the Raiders agreed to a four-year, $98.98 million extension. The team announced it had signed Crosby to a multiyear extension shortly thereafter. 
news

Browns center JC Tretter elected to second term as NFLPA president

Browns center JC Tretter was elected by the board of player representatives as the NFLPA's next president.
news

Eagles make Jason Kelce highest-paid center in NFL on 1-year, $14M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Jason Kelce agreed to a one-year contract that is worth essentially $14 million -- a figure that will make Kelce the highest-paid center in the NFL on an annual basis.
news

Bears releasing RB Tarik Cohen, DL Eddie Goldman

The Chicago Bears' rebuild continued on Friday with the release of veteran running back Tarik Cohen and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.
news

Jaguars releasing running back Carlos Hyde after one season with team

The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing running back Carlos Hyde, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox subject of trade interest around NFL

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Eagles DT Fletcher Cox has been the subject of trade interest around the league. Could the veteran lineman be headed to a new team?
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Friday, March 11

The Cleveland Browns plan to tender RFA running back D'Ernest Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

Harold Landry: Titans' front four 'can lead the charge' to a Super Bowl win

With a big new contract, Titans edge rusher ﻿Harold Landry﻿ believes the defense's front four can propel Tennessee further in 2022.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on getting Russell Wilson: 'We're so excited' 

Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton is excited to welcome QB Russell Wilson, but he realizes the team has yet to accomplish anything. 
news

Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton 

The Raiders informed linebacker Cory Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW