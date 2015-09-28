Around the NFL

Jim Tomsula: Colin Kaepernick is our quarterback

Published: Sep 28, 2015 at 12:43 AM

After an emotional victory in the season opener, the San Francisco 49ers have lost their last two games by a combined score of 90-25. In that time, Colin Kaepernick has thrown four picks, including two pick-sixes in the first 5:57 against the Cardinals on Sunday night.

As our Gregg Rosenthal informed us, that's some kind of record.

But at no point during Sunday's thrashing did 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula think about going to Kaepernick's backup, Blaine Gabbert.

"Colin is our quarterback," Tomsula said, via the team's web site. "I think the world of that guy. ... He's a competitive guy. Colin's a guy that has a tendency to put it all on his back."

To be clear, we're not disagreeing with Tomsula, who, if nothing else, has completely endeared himself to the players that chose to remain with him in San Francisco. It would be far, far too early to bench the franchise quarterback in search of some new life.

That being said, the walls are closing in on this team very quickly. There's no true respite for the 49ers until a Dec. 6 matchup against the Bears. In between, games against Green Bay, at the Giants, vs. Baltimore, Seattle, St. Louis and Atlanta all pose unique problems for a team that can't seem to find an identity.

All we know for sure is that for now, whatever identity they'll find needs to include Colin Kaepernick.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

