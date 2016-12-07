Jim Schwartz: 'Our corners aren't playing very well'

"It doesn't mean I've lost confidence in them, because that's the same bunch of corners that shut down some of the best offenses in the NFL. But we're in a slump, and it didn't matter what we were calling. A couple weeks ago when I was up here, we were talking about Minnesota and I said, 'It didn't matter what I was calling, they were all working.' In this game, it didn't matter. Didn't matter what we were calling, it wasn't working."