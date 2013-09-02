Jim Leonhard rejoins Buffalo Bills, bolsters secondary depth

Jim Leonhard's career has gone full circle after the veteran safety signed with the Buffalo Bills on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Leonhard broke into the NFL with Buffalo in 2005 as an undrafted rookie. He went on to play 38 games for the Bills with seven starts.
"At any position where you have someone that has a lot of experience and is a veteran can definitely help," coach Doug Marrone said, via the team's official website. "If you have a veteran at a position it's like having an extra. It's a benefit. You feel great about it. They're going to be able to help."
The Bills are in need of safety depth with Jairus Byrd not expected to be ready for the season opener against the Patriots on Sunday. Leonhard is familiar with coordinator Mike Pettine's defense from their time with the New York Jets, which Marrone called "a bonus."
Leonhard spent last season with the Denver Broncos before signing with the Saints in April. He was recently released by the Saints.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.