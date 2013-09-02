 Skip to main content
Jim Leonhard rejoins Buffalo Bills, bolsters secondary depth

Published: Sep 02, 2013 at 09:28 AM

Jim Leonhard's career has gone full circle after the veteran safety signed with the Buffalo Bills on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Leonhard broke into the NFL with Buffalo in 2005 as an undrafted rookie. He went on to play 38 games for the Bills with seven starts.

"At any position where you have someone that has a lot of experience and is a veteran can definitely help," coach Doug Marrone said, via the team's official website. "If you have a veteran at a position it's like having an extra. It's a benefit. You feel great about it. They're going to be able to help."

The Bills are in need of safety depth with Jairus Byrd not expected to be ready for the season opener against the Patriots on Sunday. Leonhard is familiar with coordinator Mike Pettine's defense from their time with the New York Jets, which Marrone called "a bonus."

Leonhard spent last season with the Denver Broncos before signing with the Saints in April. He was recently released by the Saints.

Leonhard has 61 starts over a career that included stops with the Baltimore Ravens and Jets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

