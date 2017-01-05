Around the NFL

Jim Kelly: Tyrod Taylor is not answer for Bills at QB

Published: Jan 04, 2017 at 11:50 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills haven't found an answer to the franchise quarterback question since Jim Kelly retired two decades ago. According to the team icon, they are no closer to discovering one.

Kelly doesn't believe Tyrod Taylor has shown enough to take the Bills to the next level after Buffalo missed the playoffs for the 17th straight season.

"We do not have (a franchise quarterback) as of right now," Kelly said on ESPN Wednesday. "Tyrod Taylor, he did a lot of things this year and last year that a lot of quarterbacks in the NFL cannot do. But consistently, he just wasn't what we needed. He had to be more consistent on his throws. When we needed the first down to move the chains to win games, when we needed the first down to move the chains to continue that control of the ball to take time off the clock, we just didn't have that there."

The criticism from Kelly is noteworthy. His rundown of critiques includes some of the things we've heard similarly complained about in reports about the team's assessment of Taylor's play. Tyrod's struggles to consistently see and complete throws over the middle have been the source of gripes since 2015 when some on the coaching staff considered EJ Manuel the better prospect.

Yet, Taylor is the best quarterback Buffalo has seen at least since Drew Bledsoe took over for three years -- that bar is not high.

Since 2000, seven Bills quarterbacks have attempted at least 500 passes. Only Taylor has a passer rating above 80.0.

Tyrod Taylor: 94.2 passer rating
Ryan Fitzpatrick: 79.8
Rob Johnson: 79.7
Drew Bledsoe: 79.2
EJ Manuel: 78.3
Trent Edwards: 76.8
J.P. Losman: 75.6

Taylor's run-pass ability puts pressure on defenses, and he can throw one of the prettiest deep balls in the league when he lets it rip. However, the inconsistencies moving the chains hamper his argument that he can take Buffalo to the promised land.

The Bills have until March 11 to pick up Taylor's option for 2018-2021 that would guarantee him $30.75 million. If he's on Buffalo's roster by March 12, Taylor will be guaranteed $27.5 million in 2017.

In searching for a new head coach, the question of Taylor's future will surely be a key discussion point. A new coach -- if interim Anthony Lynn doesn't retain the job -- will have a short evaluation period to decide whether he thinks Taylor can be the answer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on what makes Bills DE Von Miller special: 'Some guys are aliens visiting from another planet'

When asked Tuesday what it was about Buffalo edge Von Miller that allowed him to thrive despite age and past injuries, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin smiled before complimenting the intergalactic talent.

news

Ex-Packers, Giants ILB Blake Martinez signing with Raiders

The Raiders are signing former Green Bay Packers and New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez to a one-year deal.

news

Cardinals waive WR Andy Isabella after three-plus underwhelming seasons

The Arizona Cardinals are releasing former second-round pick wide receiver Andy Isabella after four seasons.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (shoulder) says he's 'super confident' he'll play Thursday vs. Colts

Despite being limited with a shoulder injury, Broncos QB Russell Wilson plans to play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to speak with reps from NFL-NFLPA joint concussion investigation on Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will speak with representatives from the NFL and the NFL Players Association on Tuesday as part of the joint investigation into his Sept. 25 concussion evaluation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin names rookie QB Kenny Pickett as starter ahead of Bills matchup

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin officially named rookie Kenny Pickett as the team's starting quarterback ahead of Week 5's matchup versus the Buffalo Bills.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos LB Randy Gregory (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

Broncos LB Randy Gregory will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday due to a knee injury.

news

Jerry Jones asked if Dak Prescott (thumb) can grip a football yet: 'No, not well enough to play'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday said that Dak Prescott is unable to grip a football well enough to play, but the QB will get a clearer picture after a check-up with doctors.

news

Falcons RT McGary on 25 second-half run plays vs. Browns: 'That was a couple years' worth of Christmas'

Atlanta gashed the Browns through its running attack in the second half, which featured a scoring drive that had 14 straight run plays. Falcons RT Kaleb McGary expressed how much the offensive line appreciated the strategy.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson on QB Trevor Lawrence's five-turnover game: 'Let's hope it's a blip'

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence turned the ball over five times in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but coach Doug Pederson hopes that is just

news

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett expects Melvin Gordon 'to step up' with Javonte Williams out

On Monday, following confirmation of Williams' devastating knee injury, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said the team still has confidence that Gordon can be a playmaker in the Broncos' offense.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE