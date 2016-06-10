Around the NFL

Jim Kelly: If Bills miss playoffs, Rex Ryan could be out

Published: Jun 10, 2016 at 07:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Count Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly among those who believes it's a make-or-break season for Rex Ryan.

The Hall of Fame quarterback told "The Jim Rome Show" that he thinks the Bills must make the playoffs for the coach to retain his job.

"I think Rex will probably be looking for another job (if they don't make the playoffs)," Kelly said Thursday. "I think everybody knows that, including Rex."

There were rumblings last season that the Bills' brass wasn't pleased with Ryan's performance in his first year in Buffalo, leading to the assumption the coach is in a must-win season.

Ryan recently told The MMQB's Jenny Vrentas he doesn't feel pressure from such reports.

"The media looks at it (like), Well, we have to win this year," Ryan said. "Or what? Oh, I am going to be fired? I don't think so. I'm not going to worry about it, because we are going to win anyway. But it's like, that is an ultimatum. No."

Kelly said the key for the Bills is staying healthy. With star wideout Sammy Watkins undergoing offseason surgery and first-round pick Shaq Lawson likely to miss the start of the season, it's not a great beginning for Ryan's campaign.

"On paper, yeah, we look great, and we should be a very good team, but you cannot go to the playoffs, you cannot win championships when you're spending most of your time in the training room," Kelly said.

A poor performance from Ryan's defense in 2015 placed him squarely on the hot seat. Another down year could push him out the door.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard exploring receiver role at OTAs: 'I'm open to anything just being on the field'

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is exploring different roles to get on the field instead of being content with being the No. 2 running back behind Ezekiel Elliott.

news

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton growing confident with more responsibilities entering Year 2

Entering his second season, Nick Bolton is set to become the Chiefs' starting middle linebacker and the unit's primary signal caller.

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp wants Odell Beckham back to 'pursue a Super Bowl with us again'

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is fresh off a contract extension and wants another pass-catcher to rejoin him in Los Angeles. Kupp recently touted Odell Beckham as an "incredible football player" and wants him back to pursue a Super Bowl.

news

WR Tyreek Hill on Kansas City Chiefs exit: 'The only thing I care about is respect within the building'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently spoke on his podcast about his trade from the Chiefs, reflecting on underutilization in his final season, getting a contract that makes sense and earning respect inside the building.

news

Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu embracing new opportunity, aims to 'shine' in revamped defense

Newly signed linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is confident the Seahawks can successfully deal with the roster's drastic turnover despite losing prominent leaders on both sides of the ball.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 10

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted a sought-after personnel executive amid a series of front office moves on Friday. Morocco Brown has been elevated to the Colts' chief personnel executive, the team announced.

news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) has 'no timeline' for recovery but will 'continue to fight' toward return

After suffering a neck injury in Week 4 of the 2021 season, Seahawks running back Chris Carson is hoping to fight back to continue his career on the field. With a big medical assessment ahead, Carson said, "I see myself playing until I feel like stopping."

news

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio deletes Twitter account a day after being fined $100K for comments on Capitol riots

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio deleted his Twitter account after his controversial comments this week compared the 2020 protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

news

Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, dies at 84

A six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, former running back Don Perkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced. Perkins remains the Cowboys' No. 4 all-time rushing yards leader, and he ranks fifth in rushing TDs.

news

Jordan Love focused on improving, not future with Packers: 'I'll take what I'm given and run with it'

After another offseason of Aaron Rodgers trade and retirement rumors and additional discussions regarding whether the Packers could trade Jordan Love, the third-year signal-caller is focusing simply on improving himself, not where the future lies.

news

Ravens LB Patrick Queen planning Year 3 breakout by staying 'on the field all the time now'

Patrick Queen has started every game in his two-year career but saw his playing time curtailed last season. Queen was on the field for 76 percent last season, down from 80 percent as a rookie. In Year 3, he doesn't want to come off the field.

news

Chiefs want Marquez Valdes-Scantling to be more than deep threat in first season in Kansas City

As the Chiefs turn the page from the Tyreek Hill era, one of the replacements brought in, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, is already building chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW