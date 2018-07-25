Jim Kelly has 'no evidence of cancer' after latest scan

View this post on Instagram

Double thumbs up! MRI and CTScans are clear. Still working through major pain management, but PRAISE THE LORD, no evidence of cancer. And can I just say, Jim’s brothers are amazing! I’ve watched them stand with Jim in good times and bad. I’ve witnessed a love between siblings that is remarkable. What a blessing to be part of such an amazing family. Thank you Pat, Ray, Ed, Danny and Kevin for being an example of what a loving, devoted family should look like. Add your humor and faith to the mix and we have everything we need. Love you guys so much!