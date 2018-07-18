Jim Kelly gives emotional acceptance speech at ESPYS

"My kids and my friends, when they came in to see me not once did they ever have a frown on their face. So, I just urge anybody out there, if you have somebody out there that's suffering, it doesn't have to be cancer. It could be somebody not having a good day. It could be your mom or your dad. It could be your grandparents. What you say to them, the smile that you have on your face, that could be the difference in them making it to the next day. Remember that. Always, always persevere. Like Jimmy V said, 'Never, ever give up.'"