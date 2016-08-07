Around the NFL

Jim Irsay: We're making sure it doesn't happen again

Published: Aug 07, 2016 at 03:21 PM

The NFL canceled Sunday night'sHall of Fame game between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts because of poor field conditions.

Colts owner Jim Irsay weighed in on the decision to cancel the matchup.

"We're disappointed that the field is not at a condition to be played today," Irsay told reporters. "We're going to thoroughly look at what occurred to make this not happen again. Earlier in the day, both the league and the Players Association looked at the field and viewed it playable and it was fine. Then there was some painting that occurred, which is a very unusual situation so we're going to vet it through.

"We're disappointed, obviously, and we know a lot of people came out for the game so we're going to make sure we take care of all the fans who paid to be here. It's a very unusual situation. ... At the same time, being in the league for almost half a century, I've seen some of these things occur before. It's unusual and we're going to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Sunday's "disappointment" comes after a weekend of highs for Colts and Packers fans. Though both teams were prevented from taking the field, Irsay said the setback did not overshadow Tony Dungy and Marvin Harrison's induction into the Hall of Fame.

"It's been a special (weekend). Obviously we're disappointed," he said. "This is the first game of the season. This is our team taking the field right now for 2016. This game starts the season off, everyone knows that. There was a lot of anticipation saying NFL football is back. But it doesn't put a damper at all on Tony (Dungy) and Marvin (Harrison) and all the guys that got in. Not at all."

For information on how to receive a refund for purchased Hall of Fame Game tickets, please visit the Hall of Fame Game refund page.

For information on how to receive a refund for purchased Hall of Fame Game tickets, please visit the Hall of Fame Game refund page.

