Jim Irsay predicts Colts will win 'at least' two Super Bowls this decade

The Colts have won one Lombardi Trophy since moving to Indy in 1983 despite boasting Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck as two of their quarterbacks. Of course, a decade is a long span, and a lot can change in the coming years, but the Colts have a foundation to be competitive.

While ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ played his best game in years Monday night, the other shoe fell off, with the defense unable to get a stop on Lamar Jackson.

Irsay called the loss one of the greatest performances he's ever witnessed by a player.

"On Dec 12, 1965, I was at Wrigley Field, as a kid and saw live, Gayle (sic) Sayers' 6 TD performance against SF 49ers in a Bears rout that toppled the 49ers in dominant fashion but Lamar Jackson's performance last (night), may have been the single greatest performance in NFL's 100 yr. history," Irsay wrote on Twitter.

The loss makes the Colts' task of clawing their way back into the playoff picture that much harder in 2021. But the 3-2 Titans haven't looked dominant by any stretch, and winnable games are coming up for Indy, beginning Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Irsay knows his team needs to ensure it doesn't let Monday's loss sink the rest of the season.