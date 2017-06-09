Around the NFL

Jim Irsay: Indianapolis Colts are 'into plural Lombardis'

Published: Jun 09, 2017 at 01:54 AM

Colts owner Jim Irsay still expects at least two Super Bowls from Andrew Luck.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the owner emphatically "doubled down" on his previous edict that foreshadowed more Super Bowls in the next decade or so than the Colts won in the Peyton Manning era (1).

"I've said it before -- we're into plural Lombardis," Irsay said at a town hall function for the club's season ticket holders Thursday. "That's what our goal is. And I'll be damned if we don't go out and get them."

Perhaps this is just an owner whooping it up for his constituents, but if not, Irsay might be in for a rude awakening. The AFC South just got twice as good as it was during the beginning of the Luck era. Luck has not thrown a football since January (shoulder surgery), the skill-position players around him still need a significant upgrade and just this offseason, the defense started to edge in the right direction for the first time in years.

Around the Colts, the Texans boast a potential No. 1 defense that will be intact for at least a few more years. Marcus Mariota and the thumping Titans running game seem to just be getting started, with most of the team's core players under the age of 28. The Jaguars again layered all-star free agent atop all-star free agent this offseason.

Irsay went on to say that, "I'm telling you guys, the offensive line is fixed. The reason I'll tell you it's fixed is because (former longtime Colts offensive line coach) Howard Mudd told me it's fixed."

Coaches and owners will differ on the psychology, but this seems like a completely ridiculous burden to place on someone's shoulders -- especially the player who followed Manning and is now recovering from a serious shoulder surgery. This is a team with a potentially great young quarterback that needs to solve a ton of other issues before they can start talking about multiple Lombardi trophies. At least they are not short on confidence.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Commanders' win over Ravens on Monday night

The Commanders, keyed by Sam Howell and Joey Slye, stopped the Ravens' preseason winning streak on Monday. 
news

Ravens' record 24-game preseason winning streak ended by Commanders

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Washington Commanders on Monday, snapping their NFL-record run of 24 consecutive preseason victories.
news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin sustains toe injury Monday night vs. Ravens

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin left Monday night's Week 2 preseason game against the Ravens with a toe injury.
news

Colts grant RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek trade 

The Indianapolis Colts have given running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Aaron Rodgers to start vs. Giants in Jets' preseason finale on Saturday

Aaron Rodgers will start in the New York Jets' final preseason game on Saturday against the Giants, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders' Josh McDaniels has no update on Josh Jacobs' status as 2023 season approaches

Josh Jaocbs, the NFL's reigning rushing leader, continues to stay away from Vegas as the Raiders prep for the 2023 campaign.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy sees increasing confidence from WR Jalen Tolbert in impressive preseason

After a forgettable rookie campaign, Dallas Cowboys receiver Jalen Tolbert continues to turn heads during preseason action, and detailed his "building" confidence heading towards the start of regular-season play.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saints' win over Chargers on Sunday night

Sunday night saw the Los Angeles Chargers play against the New Orleans Saints on NFL Network. 
news

Former Eagles, Rams LB Maxie Baughan dies at 85

Maxie Baughan, an Eagles legend and one of the most dominant linebackers of the 1960s, died Saturday at the age of 85.
news

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles still has no 'timetable' for QB competition after Baker Mayfield sits against Jets

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said he still doesn't have a timetable for the quarterback competition after giving Baker Mayfield the night off against the Jets and seeing Kyle Trask deliver a poised performance.
news

LB Myles Jack informs Eagles he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons

Linebacker Myles Jacke, just a few weeks shy of his 28th birthday, has informed the Philadelphia Eagles that he intends to retire, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.