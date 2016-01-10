Jim Irsay confident Colts will re-sign QB Andrew Luck

Bears quarterback Jay Cutler currently holds the quarterback record for total money in a contract with his $126.7 million deal, though some of that is meaningless and less than half was guaranteed. Eli Manning and Philip Rivers recently signed similar four-year deals in the $83-84 million range which feature almost 80 percent of their money guaranteed. Russell Wilson's four-year, $87.6 million deal could be more of a launching point in terms of age and future potential. His contract is averaging $21.9 million per year and 70.25 percent of the deal is guaranteed. Luck will obviously surpass that number in years, total money and guarantee percentage.