Jim Irsay: Colts vs. Pats will be 'huge, huge, huge'

The Indianapolis Colts host the New England Patriots in Week 6 of the 2015 season. Following the Deflategate scandal, which occurred in the aftermath of the AFC Championship game between the two teams, many eyeballs will be on the matchup.
"The Patriot game will be a huge, huge, huge game, obviously," Colts owner Jim Irsay said Wednesday from the Spring League Meeting, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.
The Colts alerted the NFL regarding the air pressure in Patriots' footballs prior to the AFC Championship Game, which ultimately led to the Ted Wells Report and sanctions on the Patriots -- including a four-game suspension of Tom Brady, a $1 million fine on the Pats and forfeiture of two draft picks.
Irsay added that the chain of custody for footballs is important moving forward.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said owners didn't discuss the chain of custody rules at the owners' meeting, but anticipates changes prior to the season.
Brady is currently appealing his four-game ban. If the suspension isn't reduced, the quarterback's first game of the 2015 season would be versus the Colts.
Regardless of how Brady's appeal unfolds, the Colts-Pats bout will clearly be "huge." Championship rematches are always big, but the underlying plot will add more interest to the Oct. 18 matchup.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast ranks every starting quarterback on "The Dalton Scale" and goes over all the latest news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.