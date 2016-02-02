Around the NFL

Jim Irsay: Andrew Luck healthy, in line for new contract

Published: Feb 02, 2016 at 09:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Andrew Luck is fully recovered from his late-season lacerated kidney and in line for a lucrative new contract extension.

That was the word from Colts owner Jim Irsay, who spoke with Indy reporters Tuesday.

"He's good to go. He's healed," Irsay said of Luck's health, via WTTV's Mike Chappell. "He's really looking forward to a great offseason and getting ready (for 2016). If we were playing in the Super Bowl, he'd be ready, let's put it that way."

Irsay echoed NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport's Monday report that the Coltshave as much confidence in Luck as ever and anticipate signing him to a new deal before the 2016 season.

"I think there's a good chance we would get something done this offseason," Irsay explained. "Being this early, there's no reason to think we have had major negotiations yet, but that's going to be happening as this month gets later and March comes in.

"I don't think there's a debate on what he means to our franchise. I really see Andrew here, God willing, for a really long time."

Irsay's comments should come as no surprise. He stated in early January that there is a "reasonably good chance" the two sides would reach agreement on a new contract. The Colts have already exercised the fifth-year, $16.155 million option on Luck's rookie deal.

Irsay acknowledged that Luck's contract will "be ringing the bell in terms of nine figures and those sort of things."

League insiders have been predicting for a year that Luck will become the highest-paid player in football once he signs a multi-year extension. The owner's concession that his quarterback is the face of the franchise suggests Luck has a good chance to fulfill that expectation this offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 14 Monday inactives: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins; Green Bay Packers at New York Giants

The official inactives for Monday Night Football doubleheader: Tennesee Titans at Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers at New York Giants
news

UNC star QB Drake Maye announces intentions to enter 2024 NFL Draft

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye announced on Monday that he intends to forgo an additional season of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Vikings' Kevin O'Connell says Justin Jefferson has 'good chance' to play vs. Bengals; no call on QB

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Monday that Justin Jefferson (chest) is considered day to day and has a "good chance" to play Saturday against the Bengals.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid says Kadarius Toney didn't check with ref before penalty: We need to line up right

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Monday told reporters that wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not check with officials prior to his crucial offsides penalty in Sunday's loss to the Bills.
news

Brandon Staley: Chargers will 'do whatever's best' for QB Justin Herbert following finger injury

After Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fractured index finger in Sunday's loss to the Broncos, head coach Brandon Staley says the team will "do whatever's best" for franchise signal-caller.
news

Niners' Trent Williams on QB Brock Purdy's success: 'It damn sure ain't got nothing to do with the system'

After San Francisco's win over Seattle, Niners offensive tackle Trent Williams scoffed at the notion of Brock Purdy being labeled a system quarterback.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jalen Hurts on Eagles' back-to-back blowout losses: 'It's something that we're going through, not necessarily stuck in'

After losing two consecutive games to NFC contenders, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts acknowledges that the recent struggles are something that the team is going to get through. 
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: QB Zach Wilson 'outstanding' in successful return to starting lineup

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said QB Zach Wilson was 'outstanding' in his winning return to the lineup Sunday against the Texans.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, HC Andy Reid take issue with offensive offsides call in loss to Bills 

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes blew up on the sidelines following Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, irate at an offensive offsides penalty called on Kansas City receiver Kadarius Toney that wiped out a Chiefs touchdown. The venting continued after the contest.  
news

49ers' Deebo Samuel scores 19th rushing TD, sets career record for WRs

The San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel rushed for the 19th touchdown of his career on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, establishing a new all-time record for rushing TDs by a wide receiver.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert fractured index finger on throwing hand in loss vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured the index finger on his throwing hand in Sunday's loss. 