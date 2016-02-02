Jim Irsay: Andrew Luck healthy, in line for new contract

Andrew Luck is fully recovered from his late-season lacerated kidney and in line for a lucrative new contract extension.
"He's good to go. He's healed," Irsay said of Luck's health, via WTTV's Mike Chappell. "He's really looking forward to a great offseason and getting ready (for 2016). If we were playing in the Super Bowl, he'd be ready, let's put it that way."
Irsay echoed NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport's Monday report that the Coltshave as much confidence in Luck as ever and anticipate signing him to a new deal before the 2016 season.
"I think there's a good chance we would get something done this offseason," Irsay explained. "Being this early, there's no reason to think we have had major negotiations yet, but that's going to be happening as this month gets later and March comes in.
"I don't think there's a debate on what he means to our franchise. I really see Andrew here, God willing, for a really long time."
Irsay's comments should come as no surprise. He stated in early January that there is a "reasonably good chance" the two sides would reach agreement on a new contract. The Colts have already exercised the fifth-year, $16.155 million option on Luck's rookie deal.
Irsay acknowledged that Luck's contract will "be ringing the bell in terms of nine figures and those sort of things."
League insiders have been predicting for a year that Luck will become the highest-paid player in football once he signs a multi-year extension. The owner's concession that his quarterback is the face of the franchise suggests Luck has a good chance to fulfill that expectation this offseason.