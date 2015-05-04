Jim Irsay: Andrew Luck era hopefully yields two titles

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said that Chuck Pagano's new contract was not going to be a Super-Bowl-or-bust type of deal.
Game on.
"In the Andrew Luck era, we would like to win at least two World Championships," Irsay said this weekend when introducing the team's newest addition, wideout Phillip Dorsett.
The team has certainly sold out to make Irsay's vision happen this year with some veteran additions at wide receiver and running back in Andre Johnson and Frank Gore. Though both lines are still suspect, this Colts team, especially with Dorsett, has people wondering how many points per game they could possibly score.
Who needs defense, anyway?
Whether or not he meant to, Irsay has certainly upped the ante for 2015 and beyond. We know Luck will be there in a few years, but if there's no Super Bowls, will Pagano?
