Jim Harbaugh says Khalil Mack 'wants to be here': Chargers deadline musings

This is the time of year when business overrides loyalty. Jeffery Simmons didn't want to leave the Tennessee Titans, who dealt him for a haul. Nor was Quenton Nelson consulted on his move in his ninth season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Where does that leave Khalil Mack and the Los Angeles Chargers?

Mack returned for a fifth season with the organization in his continued pursuit of a playoff win. Chances are, the 35-year-old won't have that chance until he's a free agent again in the offseason. He has endeared himself to Chargers fans. They might very well continue to cheer him on if he goes to a contending team in the next week. With the Chargers running no risk of incurring 2027 dead money by trading Mack, an early Day 3 draft pick in returns sounds reasonable.

But as The Athletic has reported, the 0-7 Chargers have resisted selling any players.

Coach Jim Harbaugh was asked this week about how much input Mack, absent a no-trade clause, would have in a potential trade.

"I want Khalil Mack here. Khalil Mack wants to be here," Harbaugh said, shutting down the suggestion. "He's one of the pillars of our team."

The suggestion Mack would prefer to stay put was somewhat ambiguous, bordering on coach-speak. Mack previously declined to answer a question about whether he had made such a request to leadership.

Mack is the biggest name. Another player might be more valuable as a trade asset. Here's whom else Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz should take calls about ahead of the Tuesday's deadline:

Tuli Tuipulotu, OLB

Last season was his breakthrough. Tuipulotu recorded 13 sacks. That was sixth in the NFL, behind Myles Garrett (23), Brian Burns (16 1/2), Danielle Hunter (15), Aidan Hutchinson (14 1/2) and Nik Bonitto (14). It made sense for the Chargers to try for an extension entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. Those offseason talks ended with no resolution.

Tuipulotu has continued to be disruptive, either off the edge or from the interior on passing downs. His three sacks through seven games have him tied with Mack for the team high, and his 21 pressures stand alone at the top. He also shares the 12th-most pressures in the league since 2025 with a few other players, knotted at 91 apiece.

Other players plausibly end up higher on the Chargers' block, just based on the fact they tried to extend Tuipulotu. The franchise tag is in play. Certainly, his production and age -- still only 24 years old -- would be of broad interest. Jaelan Phillips went for a third as the top edge traded at the deadline last year. Tuipulotu is arguably better and inarguably younger, so it'd probably take a package. Let's say a second and something on Day 3.

Kimani Vidal, RB

In a decision that has produced mixed results, the Chargers have rotated three running backs. Omarion Hampton struggled with ball security early in the season. Vidal has played more snaps than Hampton, a 2025 first-round draft pick, in three of their last four games and emerged as the lead back with 28 snaps to Keaton Mitchell's 19 and Hampton's 18 on Sunday. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel insisted the greater share of playing time was less of a promotion than an acknowledgement of "a strength of the team" he felt was underutilized.

Vidal was a sixth-round selection in 2024, waived after 2025 training camp and entered 2026 at third string. But he's been solid.

He ran for 643 yards and three touchdowns on 4.1 yards per carry last season and has managed 4.6 yards this season, despite struggles on the offensive line made worse by injury. The Chargers brought him back on an exclusive-right free agent tender worth little more than $1 million this past offseason.

Perhaps they could squeeze a late Day 3 return from a RB-needy team, particularly as their coach rethinks the backfield rotation.

"Yeah, maybe," Harbaugh said when asked about potentially allowing one back to carry more of the load. "I think that's something that we're looking at, and I think we'll try that, yeah. … I've been in that position before (with a three-back rotation), and it's worked. I also think there's a place to getting the backs in rhythm."

Donte Jackson, CB

Jackson, who turns 31 on Sunday, is a veteran on an expiring deal whose resume speaks for itself. He recorded nine interceptions in his previous two seasons combined, tied for fourth in the NFL across that span. His 23 career interceptions put him in the top five among active players.

He has missed time with a hamstring injury in his ninth season. Health generally becomes more of a consideration for someone his age. But recall not so long ago when he played 48 of 51 games from 2023 to 2025.

The Chargers' corner depth has thinned of late, though that shouldn't matter if a buyer can part with a late Day 3 pick. Defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary has fared decently sans a number of core pieces, with linebacker Denzel Perryman still on IR, safety Derwin James having joined him recently and Jackson being among several cornerbacks on the mend. But this is an 0-7 team.

Flipping a vet who might not be back next season to bolster the draft cupboard is not rocket science.

Honorable mentions

Dalvin Tomlinson, DT: Tomlinson adds bulk to the interior of any defense. He is a listed 6-foot-3 and 317 pounds. The strength of the Chargers' defense this season has been its four-man front, with Tomlinson as one of the starters. He missed a couple of games earlier in the season but has been durable throughout his career. Tomlinson has started in every game he's been healthy enough to play, missing nine across his nine-plus seasons. Call it late Day 3.

Quentin Johnston, WR: Is there a team willing to eat $18 million in 2027 for an X wideout known for shaky production who comes down with fewer jump balls than he should and has unreliable hands to boot? Any deal that gets the Chargers a draft pick makes sense … for the Chargers. But the other team would be responsible for all of Johnston's fully guaranteed base salary under his fifth-year option.

Daiyan Henley, LB: Henley is just one to think about. He is the green dot and one of the younger leaders in that locker room. Could see the Chargers wanting to keep him amid a retool. Just keep in mind he is in the final year of his rookie contract. Henley has stayed healthy and made 40 of 41 possible starts since his sophomore season.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.