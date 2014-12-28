Jim Harbaugh, San Francisco 49ers mutually part ways

The front office and Harbaugh clearly had their differences, and we have to wonder if the 49ers will be able to find another coach as capable as Harbaugh. Defensive line coach Jim Tomsula has been mentioned as a strong in-house candidate. On Monday, Rapoport reported that the 49ers will be lengthy and methodical in their search for their next coach, and that they are in no hurry. Rapoport elaborated on *NFL AM *as to more potential candidates for the coaching job, including Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Browns offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, and UCLA coach Jim Mora.