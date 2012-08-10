Jim Harbaugh: Aldon Smith should be fine for 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh says the team will likely "dodge a bullet" after linebacker Aldon Smith left Friday night's 17-6 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings with a bruised hip.
Smith was cut down by a Vikings player while chasing running back Toby Gerhart late in the first quarter. He got up slowly, stayed in for one play and then ran gingerly to the sideline. He didn't return.
Harbaugh said the 49ers were still waiting for final results from team doctors but it "looks like we'll be all right." Smith walked out of the locker room without talking to reporters.
The 49ers drafted Smith seventh overall last year. He racked up a franchise-rookie record 14 sacks -- best among NFL rookies -- to go with two forced fumbles. Smith was the runner-up to Denver's Von Miller for the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.