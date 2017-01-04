Jim Caldwell to return as Lions coach in 2017

While it might make sense for someone to assume that new Lions general manager Bob Quinn wouldn't appreciate the Lions falling out of the division lead and potentially losing the opening round of the playoffs (had the Redskins defeated the Giants on Sunday, the Lions would not be in at all), Caldwell is a better option for Detroit than what is available right now. His staff, which falls under his umbrella, is highly regarded. His team weathered a series of incredibly difficult games. His quarterback should have earned an MVP nod just for his performances in the fourth quarter alone.