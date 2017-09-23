Jim Caldwell signs multi-year extension with Lions

The timing of this announcement makes too much sense. With the Lions undefeated and fresh off a thorough domination of a 2016 playoff team on the road, Caldwell's stock, and the team's, has never been higher. Atop the NFC North, Detroit has the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons up next. A win on Sunday would certainly validate Detroit's decision to continue the Caldwell era, but best to announce the extension when there is a guaranteed air of good feelings around the facility.