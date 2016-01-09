Jim Caldwell's Detroit Lions coaching job far from safe

The fate of Jim Caldwell rests on the shaky turf in Detroit.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Friday's hiring of new general manager Bob Quinn leaves the Lions coach far from certain to keep the job.
The Lions went 6-2 in the second half of the season, a surge that prompted plenty of players to vocally back Caldwell.
Quinn, though, plans to evaluate the coaching situation, according to Rapoport. With the power to hand pick a leader of his choosing, it makes sense that Quinn would want to spread a wide net before committing to anyone. As New England's former director of pro scouting, it's also fair to wonder if Quinn might want to interview a handful of Patriots assistants -- perhaps Josh McDaniels? -- before making his decision.
Caldwell's shaky status marks a tone shift after Rapoport was told last week that the Ford family held strong feelings for the coach -- and treated Caldwell as if he'd be back -- after he earned their respect with his performance down the stretch.