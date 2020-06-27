Jim Brown praises harmony between Black, white athletes in fight against racism

The importance of education is a platform Brown has stood on for many years. From his founding of the Black Economic Union, a nonprofit which cultivated Black entrepreneurs, in 1968 and his establishment of the Amer-I-Can Program, which helped gang members and at-risk youth improve their lives through academics, in 1988, Brown has more than proven how much he values education. He reiterated as much on Friday.

"When you look at what makes the world go 'round, you really must understand education and economic development. So when you put [the two] together, you can advance the masses of people. What's happening right now is that we're starting almost a new movement. You got young people, which you always should have, but you have young people now that are motivated for the right thing and I think they're going to be leading us into this new era of change."

As we've seen multiple times, athletes have been among the young leaders in communities all over the country. The optics of this involvement suggests that more white athletes are offering their support more than ever. When asked for his take on the matter, Brown praised the harmony he's seen.

"What you have now is some young white people, young white athletes who have gone beyond the whole racial thing. They don't look at themselves as white or they don't look at themselves as privileged; they look at themselves as Americans and that they have an obligation. And they look at the African American situation and they see certain cases that make their stomach turn over," he said. "They are out there because they are good human beings and they know if they're out there it's going to be more effective. So what you have is an outstanding group of young people, an era of fantastic young people that are steadily out there taking a chance and bringing about more power to the movement."

Change is slowly being realized in some parts of the U.S., but it's going to take more power to get to where we need to be. As things continue to progress, it's important to not lose sight of the team effort it's going to take to get to the other side. Brown remains encouraged by where things are headed.