Jim Bob Cooter installed as permanent Lions OC

Jim Bob Cooter is staying put in Detroit.
In news that should surprise no one, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Cooter will be installed as the team's offensive coordinator on a permanent basis, according to a source.
Cooter took over the Lions' offense after Joe Lombardi was fired on Oct. 26. The offense responded to the switch, averaging 26.1 points following the Week 9 bye. The Lions averaged just 19.9 with Lombardi at the helm. The Lions won six of their final nine games after a 1-6 start, a finish that saved Jim Caldwell's job and helped ensure Cooter would be back as well.
The Lions have the pieces to be one of the best offenses in the NFC. With Cooter staying in the building, the next question is whether Calvin Johnson will be there with him.