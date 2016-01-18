Around the NFL

Jim Bob Cooter installed as permanent Lions OC

Published: Jan 18, 2016 at 04:54 AM

Jim Bob Cooter is staying put in Detroit.

In news that should surprise no one, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Cooter will be installed as the team's offensive coordinator on a permanent basis, according to a source.

Cooter took over the Lions' offense after Joe Lombardi was fired on Oct. 26. The offense responded to the switch, averaging 26.1 points following the Week 9 bye. The Lions averaged just 19.9 with Lombardi at the helm. The Lions won six of their final nine games after a 1-6 start, a finish that saved Jim Caldwell's job and helped ensure Cooter would be back as well.

The Lions have the pieces to be one of the best offenses in the NFC. With Cooter staying in the building, the next question is whether Calvin Johnson will be there with him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFLPA approves updated concussion protocol, next step is for NFL to sign off on changes

The NFL Players Association's healthy and safety committee on Friday formally approved the updated concussion protocol, meant to close the "loophole" on gross motor instability. The next step is for the NFL to sign off on the final language of the updated protocol.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) doubtful to play vs. Lions

New England quarterback Mac Jones was labeled as doubtful on Friday's injury report ahead of the Patriots' matchup Sunday versus the Lions. Rookie QB Bailey Zappe is in line to play if Jones can't start Sunday.

news

Saints' Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Seahawks with Jameis Winston doubtful; Michael Thomas out

The Saints are rolling with the Red Rifle for a second straight week. Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans this weekend when the Saints host the Seahawks, coach Dennis Allen said Friday.

news

Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) for Week 5 vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out tight end Kyle Pitts for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay due to a hamstring injury.

news

Daniel Jones (ankle) off Giants injury report, expected to start vs. Packers in London

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is off the team's injury report after suffering an ankle injury in Week 4. Jones is expected to start in the Giants' game in London versus the Green Bay Packers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets rookie Sauce Gardner ready to face Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle: 'This is what I dreamed about'

Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is ready for the biggest challenge of his young career Sunday when Gang Green faces Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the explosive Dolphins offense.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy on Justin Fields' league-worst start: 'I don't think he's had a rough month'

Through four games of the 2022 campaign, Justin Fields ranks last in a host of quarterback stats. Despite the struggles, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy chooses to see the positives.

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay on victory over Broncos: 'There is no such thing as an ugly win'

Inexplicably, Indianapolis pulled out the 12-9 overtime victory Thursday night in Denver despite dreadful play on offense. Colts owner Jim Irsay knows his team needs to play better but is thrilled it was to escape with the triumph.

news

Broncos WR KJ Hamler 'could have walked in' on final play in loss to Colts

Denver Broncos receiver KJ Hamler slammed his helmet in frustration following an incomplete pass that sealed the 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Russell Wilson takes blame for Broncos' loss to Colts: 'At the end of the day, I have to be better'

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson placed blame for Denver's 12-9 overtime loss Thursday night the only place he could: on his own shoulders.

news

Colts' Stephon Gilmore on big plays vs. Russell Wilson: 'He kept trying me, so I had to make him pay'

Indianapolis CB Stephon Gilmore intercepted Russell Wilson in the end zone late in regulation and then broke up the quarterback's fourth-down pass in overtime to seal the Colts' 12-9 win over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE