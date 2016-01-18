Jim Bob Cooter installed as permanent Lions OC

Cooter took over the Lions' offense after Joe Lombardi was fired on Oct. 26. The offense responded to the switch, averaging 26.1 points following the Week 9 bye. The Lions averaged just 19.9 with Lombardi at the helm. The Lions won six of their final nine games after a 1-6 start, a finish that saved Jim Caldwell's job and helped ensure Cooter would be back as well.