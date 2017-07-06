 Skip to main content
Jihad Ward has foot surgery, set to return in August

Published: Jul 06, 2017 at 09:26 AM
Kevin Patra

Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Jihad Ward underwent minor foot surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, according to sources informed of the situation.

Rapoport added that Ward is expected to be ready to join training camp in mid-August and is on a cautious timetable. The team will not rush back the second-year pro.

Ward injured his foot on June 6 during workouts, but little was known about the specifics -- NFL teams are not required to update or comment on offseason injures.

The Raiders begin training camp on July 29th, meaning Ward likely will start camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The uber-athletic second-round pick in 2016 started 13 of 16 games as a rookie, compiling 30 tackles and no sacks.

