Jets WRs Clowney, Turner released to make room for Holmes

Published: Oct 04, 2010 at 04:27 AM

The New York Jets have cleared a roster spot for wide receiver Santonio Holmes, who sat out the team's first four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The Jets had not added Holmes to the 53-man roster as of early Monday afternoon.

Ryan: 'I would have recruited Favre"

Rex Ryan says he would have tried to bring Brett Favre out of retirement last year to play another season in New York if the team hadn't drafted Mark Sanchez.

More ...

They waived wide receivers David Clowney and Patrick Turner to make roster room, and re-signed defensive tackle Howard Green.

"Santonio went all through training camp with us, he was here in meetings, we shouldn't miss a beat with him," Jets coach Rex Ryan said. "To add a terrific player like Santonio to what we already have ...it's good because Mark just throws it to the open guy."

Holmes was acquired from Pittsburgh in April and is expected to make his debut with the Jets next Monday night at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

Clowney, who was cut before the season and re-signed after Week 1, had one catch for 22 yards. Turner was active for one game after being signed from the practice squad.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

