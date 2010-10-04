Jets WRs Clowney, Turner released to make room for Holmes

The New York Jets have cleared a roster spot for wide receiver Santonio Holmes, who sat out the team's first four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
They waived wide receivers David Clowney and Patrick Turner to make roster room, and re-signed defensive tackle Howard Green.
Clowney, who was cut before the season and re-signed after Week 1, had one catch for 22 yards. Turner was active for one game after being signed from the practice squad.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.