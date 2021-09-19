Jets WR Jamison Crowder (groin) inactive vs. Patriots 

Jamison Crowder﻿'s return will once again be put on hold.

The New York Jets wide receiver was officially listed as inactive Sunday against the New England Patriots due to a groin injury.

Crowder was listed as questionable due to the injury. He returned to practice this week, getting in limited reps on Thursday and Friday. The veteran receiver was on the reserve/COVID-19 list during Week 1.

Crowder was expected to return to the lineup this week, but apparently, his groin injury will keep him sidelined for at least one more game.

The Jets also made WR Denzel Mims inactive. The 2020 second-rounder has been pushed down the depth chart and doesn't provide special teams aid.