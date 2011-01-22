Jets WR Holmes: Steelers rematch about Jets, not me

"I think the personal game is out of the way," Holmes said, referring to New York's 22-17 win at Pittsburgh in Week 15. "I got a chance to beat those guys the first time around. This time it means everything, everything for myself, for this team, for this organization. We're trying to get to the Super Bowl. I don't care about the Steelers right now. Those guys are in my team's way, which is the New York Jets."