Jets WR Holmes blames flight attendant for April iPod incident

"I turned it off," Holmes said. "As she walked away, she said she still heard music. And I took my iPod out, I put it in the lady's ear sitting next to me and asked her, 'Ma'am, do you hear any music?' And she addressed me, 'No, sir.' I put my headphones back on and went back to sleep. I get off the airplane, and the police are standing outside waiting for me. So that was that issue."