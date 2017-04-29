Around the NFL

Jets WR Devin Smith out for season with torn ACL

Published: Apr 29, 2017 at 11:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Not far from Philadelphia and the 2017 NFL Draft, disaster has struck the New York Jets.

General manager Mike Maccagnan announced Saturday that wide receiver Devin Smith will miss the 2017 season after tearing his ACL prior to the start of organized team activities, per multiple reports.

A second-round pick in 2015, Smith has played in only 14 games over two seasons, catching just one pass for 20 yards last year after returning from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 14 of his rookie season.

This latest injury is to the same knee, leaving Smith's future with the Jets in question. The 6-foot, 190-pounder out of Ohio State faces a lengthy rehab before fighting for a roster spot next offseason.

With Smith out of the mix, the Jets will lean on Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson and Eric Decker to lead the way for a team with very little firepower on offense -- and no true starter at quarterback.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

