Jets WR Cotchery active; Dolphins LB Crowder out

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery is active for the team's game against the Miami Dolphins after missing two weeks with an injured left hamstring.
Wide receiver Brad Smith missed his third straight game with a quadriceps injury. Cornerback Lito Sheppard (quad) was replaced in the starting lineup by Dwight Lowery.
Miami is without linebacker Channing Crowder because of a shoulder injury. Crowder, who missed three days of practice, is being replaced by Reggie Torbor.
Dolphins wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., who had a poor performance against New Orleans last week and has struggled with drops, was replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Brian Hartline.
