Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended for violating league's gambling policy

The NFL is suspending Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source.

Pelissero reports that there is no indication Austin bet on NFL games as a coach but bet on other sports, which violates the NFL's personnel gambling policy. Austin's suspension is indefinite and will last at least one year, per Pelissero.

Austin, who was absent for Thursday night's game versus the Jaguars, is appealing the suspension.

"The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports," Austin's legal representation, Bill Deni, said in a statement released Friday. "Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the Gambling Policy for NFL Personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL's investigation. He is appealing his suspension."

Austin is not the first to violate the league's gambling policy. Former Falcons and current Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley is currently serving a one-year suspension for violating the league's gambling policy.