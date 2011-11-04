Jets WR Burress limited in practice by sore back

New York Jets wide receiver Plaxico Burress is questionable with lower back pain for the team's game on Sunday at Buffalo.
Jets coach Rex Ryan said Burress is sore but remains hopeful his wide receiver will play against the Bills.
NFL Network reporter Albert Breer reports that Burress is a "true game-time decision," according to a team source, along with lineman Mike DeVito, who is dealing with a knee injury.
"He's sore. We think he'll be fine," Ryan said of Burress, who was limited in Friday's practice. "Hopefully he's feeling good when we play on Sunday."
Burress, added to the injury report Thursday, still has soreness -- something he has experienced at times throughout the season, though he hadn't previously been limited. Burress is coming off a three-touchdown performance against the San Diego Chargers before the Jets' bye last week.
DeVito, Kenrick Ellis (left ankle) and defensive back Isaiah Trufant (hamstring) were also limited at practice and listed as questionable. Ryan says if the game against the Bills were Friday, it's likely neither DeVito nor Ellis would play.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.