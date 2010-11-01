Jets will struggle to be elite unless Sanchez improves accuracy

The Jets are a good team in spite being shut out coming off their bye week, but the display does continue to raise doubts about Mark Sanchez and his accuracy. Two weeks ago in Denver, Sanchez looked bad, especially early in the game, where he could actually have thrown five interceptions, instead of just two. His accuracy is awful at times, in fact, he is completing just 53 percent of his passes. What is even more alarming, he has only completed at least 59 percent of his passes in a game four times (two against the Patriots) in his career. This lack of precision has to worry the front office, the coaches and the fan base.