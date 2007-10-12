Jets will Remember the Titans on Sunday

Oct 12, 2007

Jets.com
Gang Green is going navy and gold.

The New York Jets will wear the uniforms of their previous incarnation, the New York Titans, against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The throwback threads consist of a plain navy helmet - no logo - and navy jerseys with white and gold stripes on the shoulders and gold numbers and letters, and gold pants with navy and white stripes down the sides.

"It's an honor to be able to wear the uniform that the older players who created a pathway for us wore," linebacker Victor Hobson said. "It's a chance to honor them."

The Titans played in the American Football League from 1960-62 before the team was bought in 1963 by a five-man group that included Sonny Werblin and Leon Hess. The new ownership changed the name of the team to Jets and introduced the green color scheme.

The Jets practiced in their Titans helmets this week to break them in, but not everyone was excited by the new fashion statement.

"Ours are kind of boring," wide receiver Laveranues Coles said. "They don't really have much going on. It's just blue and gold. I would like some fluorescent colors, too. That's just me personally."

Coles preferred the look of the powder blue and bright yellow throwbacks the Eagles wore a few weeks ago.

"I actually liked theirs," he said. "I don't know why people thought their uniforms were ugly. I thought they were nice, personally. I could've rocked them. I thought it was nice. Well, I'm from Florida, so I like colors. So, to see the bright colors, it was cool with me."

