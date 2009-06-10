Jets waive P Hodges, RB Mason following draft

Published: Jun 10, 2009 at 06:59 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have waived punter Reggie Hodges and running back Marcus Mason.

Reggie Hodges, P

2008 Statistics
Punts: 44

Average: 42.8

Net: 35.5

Inside 20: 14

The moves Monday come as the Jets are busy looking at signing undrafted free agents, including former Tulane center Michael Parenton and former Nebraska defensive end Zach Potter.

Hodges punted in 12 games last season for the Jets after replacing Ben Graham. He has a career 40.2-yard average on 44 punts in 20 NFL games. Hodges made a side agreement with first-round pick Mark Sanchez to let the rookie quarterback have his No. 6 jersey.

Mason was inactive for seven games last season before being waived and signed to the practice squad. He led the NFL in rushing last preseason while with Baltimore.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Browns DC Jim Schwartz pledges emphasis on pass rush, putting pieces around Myles Garrett

New Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has joined the franchise with a pledge to focus on building a more prolific pass rush around Myles Garrett.

news

Op-ed: Building a winner means committing to NFL's equitable hiring practices

Hiring outcomes for the game's top jobs -- positions like head coach, general manager, and president of football operations -- aren't where they need to be. Despite progress and promising trends, people of color and women remain underrepresented, writes NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent.

news

Joe Burrow, Bengals embrace challenge of road playoff game: 'It's you against the world'

The Bengals haven't played the Bills in Buffalo since 2019, the final season played before they selected Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. The QB is ready for the challenge.

news

NFL International Series: The five overseas matchups we want to see in 2023

The 2023 International Series will feature three games in London and two in Germany. On Thursday, the NFL announced five designated teams scheduled to play in those games, but who should oppose them? Eric Edholm proposes five enticing matchups.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE