Jets waive P Hodges, RB Mason following draft

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have waived punter Reggie Hodges and running back Marcus Mason.
2008 Statistics
Punts: 44
Average: 42.8
Net: 35.5
Inside 20: 14
The moves Monday come as the Jets are busy looking at signing undrafted free agents, including former Tulane center Michael Parenton and former Nebraska defensive end Zach Potter.
Hodges punted in 12 games last season for the Jets after replacing Ben Graham. He has a career 40.2-yard average on 44 punts in 20 NFL games. Hodges made a side agreement with first-round pick Mark Sanchez to let the rookie quarterback have his No. 6 jersey.
Mason was inactive for seven games last season before being waived and signed to the practice squad. He led the NFL in rushing last preseason while with Baltimore.
