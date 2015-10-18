Around the NFL

Jets use second-half explosion to coast past Redskins

Published: Oct 18, 2015 at 09:10 AM

The New York Jets (4-1) exploded for 17 unanswered points in five minutes of play in the third quarter, the difference in an eventual 34-20 win over the Washington Redskins (2-4). Here's what we learned:

  1. Brandon Marshall made waves last week when he called teammate Chris Ivory the best running back in football. A touch hyperbolic, sure, but then Ivory bullied a solid Washington defense for 196 total yards and a touchdown. Ivory is playing like an All-Pro.
  1. Speaking of Marshall and All-Pro, the playmaker became the first Jets wide receiver since Don Maynard in 1968 (a special year in Jets lore) to go over 100 yards receiving in four straight games. Reminder: Mike Maccagnan gave up a fifth-round pick to acquire Marshall from the Bears back in March.
  1. How much patience can Jay Gruden have in Kirk Cousins? The quarterback threw two ugly interceptions and averaged less than five yards per attempt (i.e. life in the dreaded Gabbert Zone). Playing without playmakers and DeSean Jackson and Jordan Reed doesn't help matters, but Washington's offense could use a spark. Do they dare take RGIII out of bubblewrap?
  1. Get comfortable on the bench, Geno Smith. Ryan Fitzpatrick delivered another solid performance and continues to show surprising playmaking ability with his legs. He accounted for three touchdowns, including an 18-yard rushing score that doubled as the longest rushing touchdown by a Jets QB in 35 years. Whoa.
  1. The Redskins might be simply too banged up to hang with any half decent team right now. Washington has seven inactives on Sunday, including six starters. The NFC East isn't very good, but the Redskins didn't look competitive once the Jets stopped killing themselves with mistakes.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jalen Hurts doubtful to play in Week 17 game vs. Saints; Eagles optimistic QB will return soon

Jalen Hurts is doubtful to play Sunday, but sources told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero the Eagles QB made significant strides in returning to practice during the week from his right shoulder sprain, and the team is confident he'll return in the short term.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'progressing well,' but will miss fourth straight game

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday that Lamar Jackson is "progressing well," however, he noted it's a "fair assumption" that Tyler Huntley would start Week 17 against the Steelers.

news

Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert helped rescue family following emergency helicopter water landing

Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert was part of a rescue effort that pulled four people from the Hillsborough Bay (Florida) waters following an emergency helicopter landing on Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Pivotal Week 17 game vs. Jets not about revenge

Geno Smith could dash the New York Jets' postseason dreams by leading the Seattle Seahawks to a road win over his former club. But the quarterback insists Sunday's bout isn't about revenge.

news

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos teammates go to bat for Russell Wilson amid criticism of veteran QB

Following the Broncos' firing of coach Nathaniel Hackett this week, much of the heat surrounding the club's inept play fell at the feet of Russell Wilson. On Thursday, Wilson's teammates went to bat for the embattled QB.

news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander calls Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's huge Week 1 output 'a fluke'

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson scorched the Packers in Week 1, generating nine catches for 184 yards and two TDs in the 23-7 season-opening trouncing. Jaire Alexander doesn't believe Jefferson will repeat those theatrics in the Week 17 rematch.

news

CeeDee Lamb becomes first Cowboys WR since Terrell Owens with 3 consecutive 100-yard games

CeeDee Lamb continued his hot streak in the Cowboys' win over the Titans, collecting his third consecutive game with at least 100 yards receiving.

news

Mike Vrabel not ready to declare Week 18 starting QB after Josh Dobbs' performance in loss to Cowboys

Following Josh Dobbs' strong debut for the Titans' Thursday night game versus the Cowboys, head coach Mike Vrabel said he has not decided whether Dobbs would start next week, or whether Tennessee would turn back to rookie Malik Willis at QB.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott not dwelling on league-leading 14 interceptions: 'I'm on to the next play'

With his Dallas Cowboys standing at 12-4 and having collected two wins in six days, quarterback Dak Prescott isn't dwelling on the interceptions or worried about style points -- just the victories.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Titans on Thursday night

Dak Prescott threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz and the Dallas defense shut down an undermanned Tennessee Titans squad in a victory on "Thursday Night Football."

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among those who could set new single-season records

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson have already propelled their teams to division titles, but individual acclaim could well be on the horizon.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE