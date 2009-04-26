Jets trade up again, select RB Greene with first pick of third round

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets began the second day of the NFL draft in much the same fashion they impacted the opening round the previous day.
The Jets traded with the Detroit Lions for the first spot of the third round Sunday and selected Iowa running back Shonn Greene. On Saturday, the Jets got Radio City Music Hall rocking when they moved up to take USC quarterback Mark Sanchez with the fifth overall pick. Greene was New York's first selection since taking Sanchez.
Greene, an All-American, rushed for more than 100 yards in all 13 games at Iowa last season, finishing with 1,850 yards and 20 touchdowns in his one season as a regular.
"I think they really believe in my talent and my potential to trade up and get me," Greene said of going to the Jets. "I'm just going to work my hardest to satisfy ... and help the team win."
Greene said the Jets were the only team to work him out in Iowa City, "so I knew they were pretty interested. And I'm just excited right now that they picked me."
The Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys finally made their first picks of the draft, in the 68th and 69th slots. The Bears went for defensive tackle Jarron Gilbert of San Jose State, and the Cowboys selected Western lllinois linebacker Jason Williams.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press