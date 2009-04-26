Jets trade up again, select RB Greene with first pick of third round

Published: Apr 26, 2009 at 09:28 AM

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets began the second day of the NFL draft in much the same fashion they impacted the opening round the previous day.

The Jets traded with the Detroit Lions for the first spot of the third round Sunday and selected Iowa running back Shonn Greene. On Saturday, the Jets got Radio City Music Hall rocking when they moved up to take USC quarterback Mark Sanchez with the fifth overall pick. Greene was New York's first selection since taking Sanchez.

The Jets sent third-round, fourth-round and seventh-round picks to the Lions in the trade.

Greene, an All-American, rushed for more than 100 yards in all 13 games at Iowa last season, finishing with 1,850 yards and 20 touchdowns in his one season as a regular.

"I think they really believe in my talent and my potential to trade up and get me," Greene said of going to the Jets. "I'm just going to work my hardest to satisfy ... and help the team win."

Greene said the Jets were the only team to work him out in Iowa City, "so I knew they were pretty interested. And I'm just excited right now that they picked me."

The Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys finally made their first picks of the draft, in the 68th and 69th slots. The Bears went for defensive tackle Jarron Gilbert of San Jose State, and the Cowboys selected Western lllinois linebacker Jason Williams.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Titans on Thursday night

Dak Prescott threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz and the Dallas defense shut down an undermanned Tennessee Titans squad in a victory on "Thursday Night Football."

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among those who could set new single-season records

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson have already propelled their teams to division titles, but individual acclaim could well be on the horizon.

news

Week 17 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (hand) active, RB Tony Pollard (thigh) inactive vs. Titans

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is active for Thursday's Week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE