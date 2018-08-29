Around the NFL

Jets trade Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans Saints

Published: Aug 29, 2018 at 07:41 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Saints coach Sean Payton may have finally landed his quarterback of the future.

The Jets traded Teddy Bridgewater and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick to New Orleans on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. The Saints will surrender a '19 third-round pick as compensation, per NFL Network's Michael Silver.

The Saintslater confirmed the trade.

Similar to the Eagles' game plan in the offseason of 2016, Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan loaded up on quarterbacks with the intention of dealing one of them once the hierarchy became solidified this summer. With long-awaited franchise saviorSam Darnoldlocked in as the Week 1 starter and veteran Josh McCown in the mentor role, it made little sense to pay the $6 million required to keep Bridgewater onboard as extra insurance.

Building on a sterling performance in offseason practices, Bridgewater has opened eyes around the league in preseason action, showing no ill effects from the devastating knee injury that placed his career in jeopardy two years ago.

Flashing uncanny ball placement and touch, enticing mobility and solid decision-making, Bridgewater appears to have recaptured the promising pre-injury form that led to the Pepsi Rookie of the Year award with the Vikings in 2014. He has completed 28 of 38 passes (73.7) for 316 yards (8.31 YPA), two touchdowns, an interception and a 104.7 passer rating.

Now slated to back up future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, Bridgewater represents a major upgrade on Tom Savage, who washed out in Houston last season. Although he's under contract for just one year, Bridgewater may be amenable to an extension that would enable to him succeed Brees and benefit from working with Payton, one of the game's brightest offensive minds.

The Jets deserve credit for converting a $500,000 Bridgewater investment into third-round draft capital. Having already mortgaged the future in a trade for rookie pass rusherMarcus Davenport, the Saints doubled down to bolster their all-important quarterback room.

Judging by the strength of their roster and the aggressive nature of their team-building efforts, there's a Super Bowl-or-bust feeling in New Orleans this year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

