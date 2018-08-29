Jets trade Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans Saints

Similar to the Eagles' game plan in the offseason of 2016, Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan loaded up on quarterbacks with the intention of dealing one of them once the hierarchy became solidified this summer. With long-awaited franchise saviorSam Darnoldlocked in as the Week 1 starter and veteran Josh McCown in the mentor role, it made little sense to pay the $6 million required to keep Bridgewater onboard as extra insurance.