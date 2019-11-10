Analysis

Jets top rival Giants in battle of lost New York football teams

Published: Nov 10, 2019 at 11:41 AM
Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

Senior National Columnist

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The current state of New York football might be best summed up by what didn't happen Sunday afternoon, rather than what did in the Jets' 34-27 victory over the Giants. No booing, no cheering, just silence when the teams went to the locker room at halftime.

Two lost seasons. Two lost teams, desperate to not be perceived as what their records indicate they are for now -- roadkill along the New Jersey Turnpike.

For a week, at least, the Jets -- now 2-7 -- will get a reprieve. From the coaching hot seat for Adam Gase. From the regression analysis for Sam Darnold. From the despair of having lost to the previously winless Dolphins. There is little comfort to be found in a season that has spiraled so far down. But for the Jets, inflicting as much emotional distress on a rival about which they have long had an organizational inferiority complex is about as good as this winter is likely to get. Darnold mused about the Jets going on a run, which is not as laughable as it sounds, given the Jets entered Week 10 with the league's easiest remaining schedule. That would salvage some respectability -- no small thing for a team that had last week's loss compared to the Butt Fumble on the humiliation meter -- and, well, mediocrity.

That is a fall off a cliff compared with the Jets' preseason hopes to be a playoff contender -- remember those? -- but it is a soft landing compared with the crash against the rocks the Giants are absorbing right now.

There is a narrow walkway between the equipment truck and the entrance to the Giants' locker room. On the wall is a mural of the franchise's four Lombardi Trophies, a vivid reminder of just how lofty the expectations usually are for the Giants. To get a read on the current state of the organization, you need only to have stood there for a few moments late Sunday afternoon.

Team president John Mara walked by, stone faced, exiting with his family and making no eye contact with a group of reporters inches away. Running back Saquon Barkley, a towel draped over his head, walked the few steps into the X-ray room. Both were as frustrated and angry as you are likely to ever see them, Barkley having gained one rushing yard -- one -- on the day, Mara faced with the fact that his team's rebuild is slower and uglier than his braintrust forecast. Mara is as rational an owner as there is -- he is the one who reminded reporters that it was just one game after Daniel Jones won his first start back in Week 3 -- but now he and the Giants have two weeks to marinate in their misery because the team has a bye next week.

Barkley would not say why he went into the X-ray room, but he summed up where things are succinctly.

"Frustration, disappointment, anger -- everything you said," Barkley said. "No one wants to be 2-8. Everybody's upset. Everyone's frustrated."

Bad things happen to bad teams during bye weeks, although coach Pat Shurmur said he will not make staff changes. He had talked last week about the sense of urgency surrounding this game, although that seemed to be lacking when the Jets drove for two first-quarter touchdowns without much resistance. The injury-wracked offensive line, made worse when left tackle Nate Solder went out with a concussion, gave up six sacks, including one in which Jets safety Jamal Adams took the ball out of Jones' hands and sprinted for a touchdown. Thanks to two touchdowns each by Darius Slayton and Golden Tate, the Giants led by three going into the fourth quarter. But the defense, a sieve all season, gave up 10 fourth-quarter points.

Winless since September, the Giants, like the Jets last week, are left to wonder when they will ever win again, whether their team will collapse into the same apathy that manifested itself into thousands of empty seats Sunday.

No, the Giants insisted, they will not fold. They will not lay down.

"Whatever happens, we're going to take it in stride like grown men and move forward," safety Michael Thomas said.

Thomas was asked if he expects changes.

"Gotta be," he said. "I don't know what's going to happen. Whatever happens, we're going to take it in stride, but at this point, yeah."

He added: "The reality is that we've lost six games in a row, we haven't made enough plays to get a win. This is a production-based business. Players go, coaches go when you don't produce."

This, of course, is exactly the same conversation that was smothering the Jets last week. Gang Green's victory notwithstanding, there seems little doubt that, for teams that share little more than a stadium and their crushed hopes, the Jets and Giants are likely to also share upheaval to at least some degree this offseason.

Shurmur maintained, maybe incongruously, that he sees positives coming from this season, and that probably applies to the Jets, too. It has been a devastating disappointment in New York, one that inspired Newsday to say this game was for "gagging rights." Neither franchise's fan base wants to hear that anything good is coming of this. But with the teams taking turns being the source of gridiron embarrassment, the future is the only thing left to sell.

"I think I'm seeing the things that will help us in the long run," Shurmur said. "Certainly, we haven't done enough in the short run. We're all going to get to see now, all of these young players, and we added a few more out there today, we're going to get to see them develop as we go forward."

What things?

"That's not for here," Shurmur said.

The question, really, is who will be for here after this season is over.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter @judybattista.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB Index, Week 9: NFL's superstar running backs reinforce position's value; Travis Etienne has arrived

After big-time performances from the NFL's highest-paid running backs, Maurice Jones-Drew reminds everyone just how valuable elite players at the position are. In fact, one of those stars enters the top-15 RB rankings for the first time this season.

news

Next Woman Up: Jackie Maldonado, Director of Game Presentation and Live Entertainment Producer for the Houston Texans

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Texans director of game presentation and live entertainment producer Jackie Maldonado discusses her passion for creating great game atmospheres, her ultimate dream and the importance of female representation in sports.

news

Week 9 NFL game picks: Lions knock off Packers; Chiefs end Titans' winning streak on Sunday night

Can the Lions pull off an upset to deal the Packers their fifth straight loss? Will the Chiefs prevent the Titans from logging their sixth straight win? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 9 game.

news

Accountability key factor in Eagles' 7-0 start to 2022 NFL season

The Eagles have put their talent on display each week during a 7-0 start to the season, but James Palmer reports something going on behind the scenes in Philadelphia might be playing just as big a role in their success.

news

Eight teams that should have made a deal before the 2022 NFL trade deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went without reinforcements arriving for the Packers' Aaron Rodgers or the Rams' Matthew Stafford. Kevin Patra highlights eight teams that might come to regret not making a deadline deal.

news

NFL Week 9 underdogs: Who's still sleeping on Geno Smith's Seahawks? Jags poised to end 5-game skid?

Who's still sleeping on the Geno Smith-led Seahawks? Can the Travis Etienne and the Jaguars snap a five-game losing streak? Nick Shook makes the case for four underdog teams in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 NFL trade deadline: Who are the biggest winners and losers?

Jeffri Chadiha identifies 10 winners and losers of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, including NFC North quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields. Who benefitted from the moves? Who didn't?

news

NFL trade grades: Judging deadline deals for Roquan Smith, Christian McCaffrey, Bradley Chubb and more

The NFL trade deadline passed on Tuesday, ending a frenzied period of activity that saw a number of big-name players change teams, including Roquan Smith, Bradley Chubb and Chase Claypool. Eric Edholm provides grades for both teams on each deal.

news

Next Woman Up: Fouzia Madhouni, NFL mentee in the Global Sports Mentoring Program

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Fouzia Madhouni discusses her organization We Can Morocco, which empowers women through American football, and her experience as a mentee of the NFL and Green Bay Packers.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 9: Re-drafting the 2021 QB class! Sorting Fields, Lawrence and Co.

How quickly would David Carr jump on Justin Fields if the 2021 QB class were redrafted? Would Trevor Lawrence still go with a top-10 pick? Check out how the highly touted group shakes out in Carr's eyes.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet

While the scrappy Seahawks have clawed their way closer to the top of Dan Hanzus' NFL Power Rankings, the disappointing Raiders are in free fall. Check out the full league pecking order, 1-32.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: Buccaneers, Raiders, Steelers holding top-10 picks

Which playoff teams from last season are holding top-10 picks entering Week 9? Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide a look at the updated 2023 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE