Jets top rival Giants in battle of lost New York football teams

For a week, at least, the Jets -- now 2-7 -- will get a reprieve. From the coaching hot seat for Adam Gase. From the regression analysis for Sam Darnold. From the despair of having lost to the previously winless Dolphins. There is little comfort to be found in a season that has spiraled so far down. But for the Jets, inflicting as much emotional distress on a rival about which they have long had an organizational inferiority complex is about as good as this winter is likely to get. Darnold mused about the Jets going on a run, which is not as laughable as it sounds, given the Jets entered Week 10 with the league's easiest remaining schedule. That would salvage some respectability -- no small thing for a team that had last week's loss compared to the Butt Fumble on the humiliation meter -- and, well, mediocrity.