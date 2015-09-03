Jets top Eagles in preseason finale

Published: Sep 03, 2015 at 03:17 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Tim Tebow threw two touchdown passes and an interception in his final opportunity to make Philadelphia's roster, and the Eagles fell to the New York Jets 24-18 on Thursday night.

Tebow, competing with Matt Barkley for the No. 3 quarterback job, flashed some of the playmaking and inconsistency that have made him so polarizing. He finished 11 of 17 for 189 yards, and added 32 yards on four rushes.

Barkley was 4 of 9 for 45 yards and an interception for the Eagles (3-1).

Matt Flynn started for the Jets (3-1) and was 10 of 14 for 136 yards with two TDs and an interception.

Both teams rested most of their regular starters, although linebacker Kiko Alonso made his debut for the Eagles and played one series.

