Jets to work out veteran Brunell, other QBs on Wednesday

The New York Jets will work out quarterbacks, including Mark Brunell, on Wednesday, a league source said.
The Jets remain in the market for veteran backup help behind second-year starting quarterback Mark Sanchez, and the team is expected to sign one this week.
Besides Sanchez, the Jets have fifth-year pro Kellen Clemens, who is the current backup, and third-year pro Erik Ainge.
Brunell, 39, spent the past two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He also has played for the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Redskins during his 17-year NFL career.